Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,472,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,572. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.57 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading

