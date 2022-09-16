AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $17.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $344.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.06.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 56.14% and a return on equity of 13.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AFC Gamma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 190,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 12.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 184.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 29.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in AFC Gamma by 13.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 344,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFCG. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AFC Gamma to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

