Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 3,479 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $88.97.

