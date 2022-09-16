Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $32.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,928 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,704,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,081,000 after buying an additional 171,062 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,249,000 after buying an additional 219,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after buying an additional 282,059 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $277,765,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,292,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,311,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.56 and a 200 day moving average of $111.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.