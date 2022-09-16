Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $104.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.08.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

