Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $10.73 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 46.28% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,041,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH opened at $30.30 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $33.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

