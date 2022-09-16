Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its stake in Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.66% of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

Get Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.