Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $63.07.

