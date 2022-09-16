AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,129 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,172. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

