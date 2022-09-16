AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 59,071 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,071 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $15,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $368,000.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

IAGG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. 218,914 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.88.

