AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 225,526 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,526 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB remained flat at $46.69 on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,784. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%.

