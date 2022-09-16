AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,520 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Graco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 76,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Graco by 24.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Price Performance

NYSE GGG traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.01. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.