AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 2.6 %

Ecolab stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.78.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.