AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,693. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.36 and a 12-month high of $124.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

