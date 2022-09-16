AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 169,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

