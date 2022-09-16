AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $2.56 Million Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,821,000 after buying an additional 321,697 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $50.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 761,781 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

