AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $11.70 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.01 and a 200-day moving average of $194.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

