AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,329 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,252 shares. iShares Edge Investment Grade Enhanced Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

