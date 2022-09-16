AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Insider Christopher Gramm Sells 1,000 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Gramm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00.

AdvanSix Trading Down 1.4 %

ASIX stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.68. 416,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $57.10.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a positive change from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

