ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

ADTRAN Stock Down 3.2 %

ADTN stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.78 million, a P/E ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.57%.

Insider Transactions at ADTRAN

In other news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 779.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,013,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,962,000 after buying an additional 1,784,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

