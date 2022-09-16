Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Cowen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.04.

Adobe Stock Down 16.8 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe has a 12-month low of $305.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $400.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

