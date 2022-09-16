Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion. Adobe also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $447.23.

Adobe Trading Down 16.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. Adobe has a one year low of $305.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Adobe by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 1,583 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $653,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

