Adirondack Trust Co. Has $883,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 27,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Walmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.63 and its 200 day moving average is $136.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

