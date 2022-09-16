Adirondack Trust Co. Has $382,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Down 16.8 %

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $420.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.23.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.