Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 7.8% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 19.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 85.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $241.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $233.87 and a one year high of $366.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $266.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.20.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Further Reading

