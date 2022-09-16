Adbri Limited (ASX:ABC) Plans $0.05 Interim Dividend

Adbri Limited (ASX:ABCGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In other news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Miller 964,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments: Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Masonry. It provides cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; various concrete bricks, besser blocks, pavers, and retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising agricultural lime products, stockfield minerals and fillers for glass manufacturing, and quick and hydrated lime for industrial processing and water treatment applications.

