Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 153.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 171,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,933,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.63.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.91. 30,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,883. The stock has a market cap of $172.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.36. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

