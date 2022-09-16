ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries Price Performance

NYSE:ABM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 820,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

