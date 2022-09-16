ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:ABM traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 820,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,288. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $54.00.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.
In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 18.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
