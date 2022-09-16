Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 97.79 ($1.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £301.79 million and a P/E ratio of 761.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.33.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

