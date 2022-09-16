Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.54 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 64,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,630,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

The stock has a market cap of $759.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.52). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 308,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 113,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

