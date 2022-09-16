72,169 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,755,000 after buying an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,480,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,361,000 after buying an additional 710,217 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.63. 25,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $39.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

