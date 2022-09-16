568,941 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 568,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,962,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 10.4% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.60% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $100.16. 9,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.01 and a 52 week high of $100.21.

