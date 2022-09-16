5,159 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Acquired by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of TAN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,044. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Invesco Solar ETF Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

