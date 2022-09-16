5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Up 240.0% in August

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

5:01 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FVAM stock remained flat at $9.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,351. 5:01 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVAM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $4,007,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 308,034 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 24.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 497,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 98,409 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 158.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 83,560 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 15.3% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 30,574 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 5:01 Acquisition

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

