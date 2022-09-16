49 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $616.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $606.12 and a 12-month high of $873.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $685.80.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

