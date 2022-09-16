4,858 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.93.

PayPal Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 408,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,580,817. The company has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $283.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

