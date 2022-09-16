4,055 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 164,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 38,894 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,421,000 after buying an additional 229,388 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth $182,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

