3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $116.55. 58,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. The stock has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.07. 3M has a 52-week low of $115.98 and a 52-week high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.43.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

