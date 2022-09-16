3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $114.16

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $114.16 and last traded at $116.85, with a volume of 48982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.