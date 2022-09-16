3,588 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Purchased by Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,425. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64.

