2,490 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 32,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESG Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,647,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VFH traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 8,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,145. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.92.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

