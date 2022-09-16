17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $28.72. 256,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

