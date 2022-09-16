17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,884,000 after buying an additional 227,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after buying an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IWF traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.56. 69,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,108. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $239.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.