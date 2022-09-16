17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 555 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $262.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Signature Bank Trading Down 4.5 %

SBNY stock traded down $8.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.76. 6,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,182. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

