16,582 Shares in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Acquired by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.40. 2,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

