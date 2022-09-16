16,157 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Stolper Co

Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.47. 154,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.38.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

