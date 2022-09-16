16,120 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 4.1 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.