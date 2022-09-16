15,600 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Matador Resources makes up 0.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

MTDR stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,370. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $943.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 43.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

