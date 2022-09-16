13,488 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Purchased by First Citizens Financial Corp

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.63. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,144. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.41.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

