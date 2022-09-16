12Ships (TSHP) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

12Ships (TSHP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $218,375.12 and approximately $13,374.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 12Ships has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,000,588 coins. The official website for 12Ships is 12ships.com. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

12Ships Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

